Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Pre-Birthday Dinner and Ice Cream with Ben Affleck During Paris Getaway

Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning another year older with some delicious eats.

A day ahead of her 53rd birthday on Sunday, the "Dinero" singer enjoyed a romantic dinner and trip to an ice cream shop with husband Ben Affleck during the couple's post-wedding getaway in Paris.

The newlyweds were photographed on Saturday evening arriving at the recently opened Plénitude, a rooftop restaurant at the hotel Cheval Blanc. For the nighttime outing, Lopez wore a full-length floral dress, while Affleck, 49, sported a blue suit.

After their dinner at the restaurant, the pair stopped for some dessert at a Berthillon ice cream shop on the Île Saint-Louis.

Once their night was over, a bouquet of balloons was delivered to the couple's hotel suite around midnight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jennifer Lopez attends the Tribeca Festival Opening Night & World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime on June 08, 2022 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty

The couple jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway on Thursday, and they've since been photographed around the French capital following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas last weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, Lopez and Affleck were seen heading to lunch with their children, before taking a two-hour private tour of the river Seine on Petrus III, a 71-foot teak "gentleman's yacht" built in the 1950s. They also paid a visit to the Marais district's Picasso Museum.

During that outing, Lopez donned a white linen dress with a pink floral print by Reformation, which she accessorized with gold aviator sunglasses and brown heeled sandals. She also carried a brown leather handbag with bamboo handles.

Affleck, meanwhile, complemented his bride in a blue button-down shirt layered over a white T-shirt with matching blue slacks and white sneakers.

The couple was previously spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours on Friday. A source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens ... very loving, very attentive," adding: "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."

Lopez and Affleck later strolled around the city with their kids that same day, walking through the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers, down to the Centre Pompidou. They also enjoyed some vintage shopping and a trip across the Seine to the Musée d'Orsay.

The pair, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel last Saturday night.

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE of the intimate midnight nuptials. "That's all they asked for."