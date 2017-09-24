Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts, Working With Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony

The star is working to help those, including her family, affected by Hurricane Maria.

Jennifer Lopez is doing her part to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

On Sunday, the star spoke at a press conference about the devastation on the island, and her personal connection to the devastation. She also announced she is donating $1 million to relief efforts, and serving as a Co-Chair of the Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort.

"My cousin and I and our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there and we are concerned for them and everyone on the island," she said, before introducing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, is also working alongside Lopez in her fundraising efforts.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts," she revealed during the press conference.

Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, is also working with the star and others to support the hurricane victims.

"With Marc Anthony, we are spearheading additional relief efforts and organizing the Latino community of artists and athletes to rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean desperately need," she said.

"We’re working with Mark Cuban and Jose Barea," she added. "We have two team planes filled with supplies and generators awaiting air clearance to depart, land and unload these much-needed supplies in San Juan. And I will be donating $1 million from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show to the designated beneficiary charitable and NGO organizations."

The World of Dance star has been outspoken in her efforts to help, urging fans on Instagram to donate.

"Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga," she shared on Thursday. "Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean."

For those who want to donate to Puerto Rico's relief and rebuilding efforts, click here.

