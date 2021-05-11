Jennifer Lopez 'Didn't See' Ben Affleck 'Until It Was Over' with Alex Rodriguez: Source

Jennifer Lopez's reunion with Ben Affleck didn't come until after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, says a source.

"She didn't see Ben until it was over with Alex," a source close to Lopez, 51, tells PEOPLE.

"Jennifer was in contact with Ben before she split from Alex," adds the source, but "it was friendly conversations and they didn't make a plan behind Alex's back that they would date."

Affleck, 48, and Lopez were pictured outside of her L.A. home in late April following the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez.

Last week, according to sources, Affleck and Lopez spent several days vacationing together in the Big Sky area of Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.

A source told PEOPLE Lopez "had a great time with Ben," adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Before being spotted in Montana, Lopez and Affleck both attended and participated in the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event, which aired May 2. (They were not pictured together at the L.A. venue.)

Their sightings together come after Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez.

Affleck previously dated actress Ana de Armas. The Deep Water costars split in January after first being romantically linked in early 2020.