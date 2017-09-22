Jennifer Lopez Delivers Passionate Plea for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Relief Efforts: 'Help Rebuild Our Island'

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday, where she revealed that she's still unable to contact her family in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's massive destruction.

Jennifer Lopez is calling for her fans to do what they can to help the people of Puerto Rico after the island suffered massive destruction following Hurricane Maria's landfall.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday night to deliver a passionate plea for support for the nation's relief efforts.

"What's on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief," said Lopez, who is currently in Las Vegas for her residency show. "Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."

"Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga," she shared. "Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean."

Hurricane Maria, which has killed at least 15 people in Puerto Rico and 20 more in several other Caribbean islands, comes on the heels of the immensely powerful Hurricane Irma, which tore through Puerto Rico before causing massive damage in Florida and claimed the lives of at least 84 people in the Caribbean and the U.S.

Before sharing her own video, Lopez reposted a similar plea recorded by her ex-husband and friend Marc Anthony, who also encouraged viewers to donate and support relief efforts.

The singer also shared an interview with a resident of Puerto Rico from the NBC Nightly News' coverage of Hurricane Maria, who got candid about the frightening toll the storm took, and the need to overcome this hardship.

"It will take a while to get to those that need it the most," the aid worker shared. "I'm 54 years old and I've never seen devastation like this. The human spirit is gonna have to rise up real high, and I'm sure we have the strength to do it, but we have to find it within ourselves."

Despite the destruction caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, there are still two months remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season, which continues through Nov. 30.

For those who want to donate to Puerto Rico's relief and rebuilding efforts, click here.

