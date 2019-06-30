Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Up with Her 11-Year-Old Twins Max and Emme Ahead of Chicago Concert

Jennifer Lopez‘s favorite concert prep is some quality family time.

The superstar, who turns 50 on July 24, has been in Chicago for the next stops on her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour, performing on both Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of her Saturday concert, she shared some sweet photos of her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“Me and my coconuts,” the first post read on her Instagram Stories, a photo showing Lopez with Max and Emme snuggled up on an outdoor hammock.

The “Medicine” singer then shared a couple of heartwarming videos with her kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In one clip, she’s seen holding Max wrapped up in a towel as she kisses his forehead, and captioned the video, “I love you.”

“My favorite kinda moments!!! It’s My Part Tour!!” she captioned the next video, showing both Emme and Max cuddling up to their mom while eating a snack.

