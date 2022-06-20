Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck the Most 'Consistent, Selfless Daddy Ever' in Father's Day Tribute

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is honoring Ben Affleck on Father's Day.

The performer, 52, paid tribute to her fiancé with a sweet post shared on social media Sunday, commemorating the annual holiday.

"Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever," Lopez captioned a video on Instagram.

In the clip, the "Let's Get Loud" musician narrated a montage of images and videos of herself and Affleck, 49, with quotes about how she loves her career, though she said nothing is more fulfilling" to her than "being able to build a family with someone" who she loves "deeply and [who] is just as dedicated to family."

"I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and stay real present in it as much as I can," Lopez added in the sweet video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: A Complete Breakdown of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline

In the caption of her Instagram post, Lopez also directed her followers to her On the JLo newsletter, where she continued to celebrate Affleck on Father's Day.

Dedicating the tribute to "my fiancé," the star reiterated what she wrote in her social media statement, saying, "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"And its not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well," she continued. "You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

Story continues

Added Lopez: "Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."

RELATED VIDEO: See Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck: 'My Lucky Color'

Alongside Affleck, Lopez also paid tribute to her own father, David Lopez, with an Instagram post of his own.

"#HappyFathersDay to the best daddy ever!" she wrote alongside a carousel of photographs of herself and her dad from throughout the years.

Lopez similarly honored her father in her On the JLo newsletter as well, where she thanked him "for being gentle with me, for being kind and always supportive of my dreams and my ideas."

"Thank you for not making me feel weird or alienated, but seen and sympathized with and understood when the 'fame game' came to town," she continued, before sharing a sweet story about her father.

"You have shown me the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person. You did it by your own example," added Lopez. "I love you Daddy..."