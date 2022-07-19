Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both 'cried' reading wedding vows, says witness: 'They were very sweet'

New details emerge about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 10-minute Las Vegas wedding ceremony. (Photo: Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised fans with their impromptu Las Vegas wedding over the weekend, but according to a witness at A Little White Wedding Chapel, the couple seemed very prepared when it came to their vows. Kenosha Portis, who watched the 10-minute ceremony, told Good Morning America the stars were affectionate and "emotional."

"It was so exciting. We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in... I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry,'" Portis recalled.

In her OntheJLo newsletter, Lopez, who changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, said they "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight" and noted the staff "graciously stayed open late a few minutes."

Portis called Lopez and Affleck "very sweet."

"As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet. They both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them," she added to GMA.

Affleck and Lopez have five children between them and it's unclear if all kids were in attendance. She shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

As for Lopez's wedding dress, Portis described it as "beautiful."

"Everything was very sleek," she added. "She had a beautiful white bouquet and he had a boutonniere that matched that, as well."

"I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'"



A witness working at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas reveals new details on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise low-key wedding ceremony. https://t.co/6zEoHjXtDW pic.twitter.com/5geqm7LnUT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

Lopez first donned a white Alexander McQueen dress from an "old movie" that she wore to the chapel, a rep for the designer confirms to Yahoo.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," she shared in a video.

The "On the Floor" singer has remained tight-lipped on which movie it's from, but there's online speculation it could be from Jersey Girl, the 2004 film she starred in with Affleck. There was a wedding scene between the real life couple that director Kevin Smith cut. (Reps for Lopez and McQueen aren't commenting.) The Marry Me star had an outfit change at the chapel and walked down the aisle in a Zuhair Murad bridal gown.

Reports claim Lopez and Affleck are planning a larger wedding celebration with family and friends in the coming weeks, perhaps at the actor's large property in Georgia.

