All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck.

On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media.

"First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com," she wrote.

The actress/singer/dancer/beauty mogul cast a doe-eyed look from under her veil in the close-up shot, her eyes played up with dark mascara in contrast to a light lip color. Just a hint of her dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, showed — white with feathers around the neckline. She also had on pearl drop earrings.

In her newsletter soon after she had additional images showing not one or two but three different white gowns.

"The dresses were dreamy," she wrote. "Thank you Ralph Lauren."

(Photo: Jennifer Lopez via onthejlo.com)

The first photo showed the full image of Lopez's original teaser pic — and the dress she wore during the wedding ceremony. The feathered neck top had an open-back cutout, flutter sleeves and a flowing train with ruffle detailing (created with 1,000 handkerchiefs attached by hand). She also wore a sheer cathedral-length veil and had her hair up.

(Photo: Jennifer Lopez via onthejlo.com)

The next dress had a sexy plunging front with Swarovski crystal detailing. The back was largely open with a criss-cross and it also had a train She partnered that with a short veil that hit her shoulder.

(Photo: Jennifer Lopez via onthejlo.com)

Lastly, there was a dress with cascading strings of pearls that hit the floor. The front plunged with an open back.

(Photo: Jennifer Lopez via onthejlo.com)

"I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo," she promised.

Lopez also shared wedding dress photos and details with Vogue. According to the article, the couple had Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle plan the wedding. The 45-minute ceremony took place under the white metal framework of a church, which was created specifically for the occasion and overlooked the North Newport River. The was a cocktail reception at the home followed by dinner at a barn on the property. Fireworks capped off a night of dancing.

Story continues

The wedding brought an old Hollywood vibe to Affleck's plantation-style home. Guests were asked to wear all-white attire. As for Affleck, he wore a Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black pants. Life coach Jay Shetty presided over the ceremony.

We now know that the groom's only brother, Casey Affleck, did not attend the big event, instead using social media to welcome Lopez to the family. The couple's combined brood of five children — her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner (Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10) — was in attendance. (All five children wore Ralph Lauren as well.) Guests included Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

Smith, who first brought the couple together on the set of 2002's Gigli and coined the portmanteau Bennifer, told Entertainment Tonight that he “bawled throughout" the "overwhelmingly emotional" wedding. "F***, was it one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life."

Affleck and Lopez were initially together from 2002 to 2004 — and were almost married. Fast-forward to 2021, they rekindled their romance. They announced their engagement earlier this year, and last month eloped in Las Vegas. Saturday's wedding was a larger event with friends and family.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage while Affleck was previously married once.