Jennifer Lopez shares the sweet gift Ben Affleck made for her: 'When it's real, it actually can last forever'

Jennifer Lopez reveals the sweet present Ben Affleck made for her in honor of Valentine's Day. (Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage)

Just in case you didn’t think Ben Affleck was totally smitten with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, he just made her the sweetest gift.

In her new newsletter On the JLo, the Marry Me star shared that Affleck, who she ended her engagement to in 2004 before reuniting with last year, had made her a four-minute long video, set to her song “On My Way,” which featured photos from the early days of the couple’s romance.

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez gushed. “This seriously melted by heart.”

Lopez, who ended her longtime relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez last year following rumors of infidelity on his part, spoke to The New York Times earlier this month about starting things up again with the Argo star.

“I would say we learned our lesson the first time,” Lopez told the outlet. “To hold it sacred. You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time. There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

She also told People how “proud” she was of Affleck , who she had “watched from afar” before the two rekindled.

“Being honest with each other, being loving, that's just the basis of everything,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer explained. “I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like how I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship.”