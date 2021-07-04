Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Snuggle Up for a PDA-Filled Walk After Arriving in the Hamptons

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their romance bicoastal once again.

After enjoying some family time with their kids at Hollywood's Universal Studios on Friday, the couple jetted off to the Hamptons where they were spotted enjoying a walk together on Saturday.

Affleck and Lopez stepped out in casually coordinated beige ensembles as they walked with their arms around each other, accompanied by her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and husband Dan Thomas. The pair appeared to be inseparable, sharing a kiss during their stroll.

Following their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, have been practically joined at the hip. "Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen," a source recently told PEOPLE, as another source said of Lopez, "she spends as much time with Ben as possible."

The couple has been getting to know each other's kids as Lopez plots a move from Miami to Los Angeles, where Affleck is based. An insider previously told PEOPLE that her 13-year-old twins, son Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, 52, are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles."

"They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source added. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time." Affleck also shares daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.

The pair rekindled their romance in late April after Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, ended their engagement in March, and Affleck and De Armas, 33, broke up in January.

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding days before the date and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

A source told PEOPLE in May that their relationship is different this time around. "Time has passed, and they are each in a different place with children," the insider said.