Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet debut 2.0

Bennifer is red carpet official — again!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet premiere for The Last Due in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out together at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night for the premiere of The Last Duel, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon. It's been almost two decades since Affleck and Lopez walked a red carpet together, the last time coming in 2003 for their ill-fated film, Gigli.

Ben Affleck looks lovingly at Jennifer Lopez during their red carpet debut (again) at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: WireImage)

Lopez stunned in a plunging white gown for Affleck's big night. The duo posed for photos on the red carpet, hand-in-hand, and they were not shy to show affection upon their anticipated arrival.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss during their first red carpet since getting back together. (Photo: AP)

"They are so in love," a source close to the couple tells Yahoo Entertainment. "Everyone around them can feel it."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lopez, 52, supported Affleck, 49, earlier on Friday when she accompanied him to the film's photo-call. It's been a busy two days for the couple.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Buzz swirled this week that Bennifer 2.0 planned to make their red carpet debut in Italy when they were photographed getting cozy in a water taxi. Friday marked a special night for Affleck, so it makes sense why they chose this particular event for the big moment.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Last Duel marks the first script Affleck and Damon have worked on together since 1998's Good Will Hunting. (They star in the movie alongside Jodie Comer.) The actors won an Oscar for best original screenplay that year. Damon has given his stamp of approval on his BFF's rekindled relationship.

"You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," Jess Cagle said in July on his SiriusXM show. "I know you love getting asked about that."

"Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love,'" Damon joked. "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing but, you know, hardship."

Damon added in a separate interview with People, "No one's pulling harder [for them] than I am... They're both great."

Lopez and Affleck became Instagram official in July, first with pal Leah Remini, and again for the singer's birthday. The couple flaunted PDA on yacht during her celebration, even recreating an infamous "Jenny From the Block" moment.

A source close to the couple previously told Yahoo Entertainment the couple is "quite serious." They've been integrating their families into recent hangouts ahead of a busy fall for both stars.