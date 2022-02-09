Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck PDA it up on 'Marry Me' red carpet

Jennifer Lopez brought on-again beau Ben Affleck as her plus-one to Tuesday's Marry Me premiere in Los Angeles. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked like they were telling us something as they kissed and cuddled in front of a giant Marry Me poster at Tuesday's L.A. premiere of her latest movie.

The actress, singer and dancer, 52, wore a white, lacy Giambattista Valli dress, which showed off her legs. The Tender Bar star, 49, had on a long black coat over a dark suit, sans tie, and white shirt.

Jennifer Lopez told Access Hollywood she had no idea the giant Marry Me poster would be the red carpet backdrop. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Between their outfits and the backdrop, they seemed ready for their own wedding. He kept a hand on her the entire time the posed for photographers, kissing her head and whispering in her ear.

If they are headed down the aisle soon — nearly 20 years after their first engagement — they are keeping it top secret. Lopez appeared on Wednesday's CBS Mornings and was asked by Gayle King if there would be a wedding soon.

Photographers urged Ben Affleck to kiss on-again love J.Lo as they posed on the red carpet and he happily obliged. (Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage)

Lopez, after a big smiling laugh, quipped, "You'll be the first to know, Gayle."

Lopez called her new movie, about a superstar singer who won't give up on love, not unlike the three times divorced star's on life —"a very meta experience."

Asked if she is a "hopeless romantic," Lopez replied, "A hopeful romantic."

She explained, " You keep your head down, you take that journey and believe that you deserve certain things and that you're a good person and that if you treat people right, the right things will come into your life. That doesn't mean that we don't have difficult tough moments in our journey, I certainly have in personal relationships and even in my life and my career."

Lopez was also asked how she knows when she's found "the one" — with King noting she seems in a different place with Affleck than in past relationships.

"You know," she replied, explaining, "You know when it's not quite right too... We do the thing where we say, 'Well, maybe this can work.' But when you really, really love someone, when it's something that's almost not your choice — it's just that's who you are and that's who they are — you know. You do know."

When it's pointed out that she seems to truly know this time, Lopez agreed: "I do know this time."

The couple known as Bennifer was attached at the hip. He kept an arm around her, whispered in her ear and kissed her head. (Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Lopez was also asked about Bennifer 2.0 on Wednesday's Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us," she said of getting back together with ex-fiancé Affleck last spring on the heels of her broken engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

"No, you never could imagine something like that could happen," she said, adding, "It's a beautiful thing."

During that interview, DeGeneres held up the People magazine cover declaring Lopez "in love" and while Lopez made fun of the cover line, she said, "It's true though" that she's in love.