No matter what role she’s taking on, Jennifer Lopez fully commits.

The multi-talented star, 49, showed off her rock-hard midsection on Instagram over the weekend, posing on the set of her upcoming film Hustlers.

Lopez expertly rocked a tiny pink bikini for the shot, complete with a matching lipstick shade, over-sized sunglasses and various jewelry including bracelets, large hoop earrings and a belly button ring.

“I’m a hustler baby … I just want you to know … #Ramona on fire ]]>🔥🌅🌴💕