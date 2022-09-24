Jennifer Lopez is a badass Mother in thrilling preview of her new assassin movie

Jennifer Lopez is The Mother of all assassins in a first-look preview of her new Netflix thriller.

The Hustlers star gets gritty in the official teaser trailer released Saturday during the streamer's TUDUM fan event. The Niki Caro-directed film that also features The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes, Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal performer Paul Raci, and Mozart in the Jungle's Gael García Bernal.

Lopez leads the film as a killer operative who, amid pursuit from dangerous enemies, comes out of hiding to protect the estranged daughter she gave up years ago. The clip (above) begins with the actress living in isolation in a remote, frigid locale, where she seemingly spends her days doing pull-ups and hunting deer within a snow-swept forest.

Related video: Jennifer Lopez makes case for post Labor Day whites

"She needs protection right now," Lopez says, referencing her character's daughter, who's kidnapped midway through the footage. "You saw what was out there. It's going to keep coming. If there's trouble, come find me."

What follows is a series of high-speed chases through a seaside city, a motorcycle pursuit in the mountains, and plenty of gunfire.

Jennifer Lopez in 'The Mother'

Netflix Jennifer Lopez in 'The Mother'

Lovecraft Country's Misha Green penned the original script for the project, with Oscar-nominated Straight Outta Compton writer Andrea Berloff reportedly rewriting portions for the version that Caro filmed.

In February, Lopez shared a brief preview of herself in character on the set of the film as part of Netflix's annual slate preview.

The Mother is set for release on Netflix in 2023. See the new teaser above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: