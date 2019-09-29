Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's 'Beautifully Elegant' Engagement Party Was a Family Affair

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sharing some of her favorite moments from their engagement party!

Two days after their celebration, Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, shared sweet photos of their respective daughters, Emme Maribel and Ella Alexander, from the night. “💕💕💕 9/27/19 💕💕💕,” the mom of two captioned the family photo.

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The couple had a party in Los Angeles on Friday to toast their engagement with their blended family and friends.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple’s kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”