Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez shared electric moment together when they were both still married

Long before they were engaged, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared a special moment together.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Tuesday, the singer and actress, 49, recounted the time she first met the baseball star at New York's Shea Stadium in 2005.

“We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,” she said. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

At the time, they were both married to other people – Lopez to Marc Anthony and Rodriguez to Cynthia Scurtis.

It wasn't until years later when they were both single that they met again in 2017 and had dinner a few days later.

"I realized afterwards he was a little nervous, saying all this stuff you would never say on a first date,” Lopez recounted.

He then excused himself to the bathroom and texted her: "YOU LOOK SEXY AS (expletive)."

“Actually, it was good game, because it was very unexpected and it was super flattering,” she said. “I wasn’t dressed very sexy.”

Lopez says she also quickly realized the two complemented each other.

“I’ve been in the public eye, I’ve navigated the media in a certain way, I’m creative and artistic and have all these skill sets,” she said. “He’s a business-minded guy who knows math and numbers and money and equity and all that stuff... What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had.”

The power couple broke the news of their engagement on social media in March. A month earlier, they celebrated two years of being together.

