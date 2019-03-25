Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Video of Their Intense Couples Workouts

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t about to start slacking on their fitness goals anytime soon!

Over the weekend, the retired MLB star, 43, posted a video on his YouTube account — sweetly set to his fiancée’s hit song “Dinero” — that showed the newly engaged couple sweating it out together during a handful of intense workouts.

“Alright, day No. 3 workout. Let’s go,” Rodriguez remarked at the beginning of the video, seemingly referring to their 10-day no sugar, no carb challenge, as he and Lopez, 49, left their home and traveled to the gym together.

First up, the pair strapped on a pair of “sweet sweat” suits while they worked out on elliptical and stairmaster machines.

Describing their outfits as “goofy,” Rodriguez explained that the activewear is “supposed to make us sweat” more.

Although the pair did the same exercises, including donkey kicks, Lopez turned up the intensity just a little by strapping large ankle weights on.

Explaining why he wasn’t following suit, Rodriguez explained, “I’ve had two hip surgeries.”

“Yeah, but your hips work perfect now,” Lopez replied.

“No they don’t,” he countered.

The pair managed to pack in a little fun time during their sweat sessions. At one point in the video, Lopez showed off her dance moves as her husband-to-be laughed while attempting to follow along.

In January, the couple underwent a 10-day no sugar, no carb challenge — and right after finishing, Lopez indicated that she was ready to start again.

“Alright guys so I just got back from the gym. It’s day 10. Day 10! We did it; we’re here! I mean, we still have the rest of the day, but I’m feeling pretty good, like we can finish,” Lopez wrote alongside a celebratory video on her Instagram. “Anybody who has stuck with us through the whole 10-day challenge, congratulations.”

Although she admitted that both she and Rodriguez “have struggled through” the program, she wanted to wait for a “few days and then get back on it.”

After finishing the challenge — and having an epic feast — Lopez called in to the Today show and shared that she would “eating normal” for five days before taking on the challenge for a second round.

The singer said she learned “Just how [different] taking sugar out of your diet not only makes you feel, but what it does to your body.”

“I was dreaming about what I was gonna eat, but the truth is you get to a point where you can’t fit that much down after you remove that much of the carbs because that’s really what bloats you and gives you all that inflammation,” she added.