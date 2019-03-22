Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Engagement Gets Barack Obama's Vote

Alex Rodriguez has acknowledged the many well wishes he and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, have received since they announced their engagement on Instagram on March 9. But there was one that deserved a special shoutout.

On Friday morning, Rodriguez posted a photo on Twitter of a handwritten note he received from former President Barack Obama:

This means the world to us.

#44 pic.twitter.com/TyIQTMAOpW

— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 22, 2019

If you can’t make out the handwriting, the note says: “Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.”