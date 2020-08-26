Jennifer Lawrence's First Sighting in Months Was So Worth the Wait

Out and about!

For the first time in months, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted on an afternoon outing with her husband and art gallerist Cooke Maroney. The newlyweds were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday, Aug. 24.

While getting some fresh air, the duo kept things casual. The Hunger Games alum threw on a copper-colored slip dress that featured a fun pattern. She kept the rest of her outfit low-key by wearing white sneakers, a crossbody handbag and a simple silver necklace.

Cooke also opted for a laidback ensemble, as he donned a loose-fitted t-shirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers. The couple both stepped out with their face masks and each held what appeared to be a bottle of wine.

According to Page Six, who first published a photo of the pair's latest outing, Jennifer was last seen at Le Crocodile at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn. She attended the NYC hot spot in March, right before the city was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the actress briefly resurfaced in the spotlight to make a special appearance on Amy Schumer's cooking show with her husband Chris Fischer. At the time, the comedian called up the Red Sparrow star so they could both dish on their drinking habits.

A month later, Jennifer joined Twitter to speak out against social injustice.

"Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life," her caption read. "In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale"

As fans of Jennifer's will recall, the last time she and her husband were photographed was last year.

In November 2019, paparazzi captured the couple enjoying a late-night stroll in the Big Apple. The newlyweds appeared to do a little shopping, as they were spotted going into Reformation and a nearby bookstore.

At the time, that marked their first outing as a married couple.

The pair tied the knot two weeks prior on Oct. 20, 2019, after being engaged for seven months. While there were plenty of A-listers in attendance, like Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Adele and others, Jennifer and Cooke kept their ceremony ultra-private and intimate.

Even now, it's unknown what the star's bridal gown looked like. Although, it's assumed she dazzled in a Dior design, considering she's a spokesperson for the luxury brand.

"Jennifer had on a long-sleeved jeweled dress," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Her hair was up with strands framing her face."

"Guests were greeted on a lawn with cocktails served in copper mugs," the eyewitness described. "The wedding had all the touches of fall with dark-colored flowers, apples in baskets and open fire spits roasting beef. All the food was prepared outdoors with wood-roasted fish and heirloom roasted carrots and squash as part of the menu."

"It was an all-night party," the eyewitness continued. "Jennifer and Cooke didn't leave until 5:30 a.m. They were the last guests to leave. They looked very happy but tired."

In just a short few months, Jennifer and Cooke will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.