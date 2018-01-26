Jennifer Lawrence Surprises Ohio High School Students With Inspiring Talk About Politics

Jennifer Lawrence surprised a group of high school juniors and seniors in Cleveland, Ohio, Thursday morning with a political pep talk in their classroom.

The Academy Award winner, 27, joined Represent.US, a non-partisan grassroots anti-corruption organization, to have lively dialogue about the country’s politics and fixing democracy to students currently study U.S. government, according to the school’s website.

Londyn Crenshaw, a senior at Cleveland Heights High School, said he was surprised and amazed by “how informed” Lawrence was about politics.

“It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues,” he said. “When she said, ‘this is your time,’ that really made me think.”

Lawrence has previously taken a foot forward in politics, delving into the dramatic way she had envisioned confronting President Donald Trump in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Hollywood Reporter in December.

“I’ve got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face,” she said with a laugh.

When Winfrey asked if the Red Sparrow star would be prepared if the conversation did take place, Lawrence said, “Oh, I would, definitely. Oh, my God, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.”

She added she also had a few choice words for other unnamed politicians who upset her.

The Oscar winner admitted politics had become something she was fixated on in the recent months.

“My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don’t think you ever do feel settles, [but] as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you’re looking at the world and going, ‘How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?’”