Jennifer Lawrence Spends Some Quality Time in Paris with Her Mother Ahead of Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence is getting in some mother-daughter time ahead of her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

One week after she was photographed outside of a New York City marriage bureau with her fiancé, the Hunger Games actress, 29, jetted off to France to attend Paris Fashion Week alongside her mother.

While all-smiles attending Tuesday night’s Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show, she was not wearing a wedding band on her finger, a source tell PEOPLE. The source confirms her visit to the courthouse last week was to obtain a marriage license.

“She’s getting really excited about the wedding,” the source adds.

At the Christian Dior show, the star also reunited with her Hunger Games costar Julianne Moore.

The two were seen greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek and a hug as they waited for the fashion show to begin.

Keeping it simple for the night out, Lawrence wore an all-black ensemble with a gold layered necklace and pearl necklace.

After Lawrence and Maroney were spotted outside the marriage bureau last week, the pair had a romantic dinner at NYC hotspot Cookshop where they enjoyed oysters and a bottle of wine, a source told PEOPLE.