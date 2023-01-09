Jennifer Lawrence Says She'd Be Most 'Starstruck' by Jessica Simpson: 'That Would Knock Me Over'

Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Simpson

Amy Sussman/Getty; John Shearer/Getty Jennifer Lawrence (L); Jessica Simpson

Jennifer Lawrence is a Jessica Simpson fangirl!

In a cover interview for W Magazine's first issue of 2023 — Volume 1, Best Performances — the 32-year-old Causeway actress admitted, "I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over."

For Lawrence, "The biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," she said. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio-contest winner."

But, the Oscar winner admitted, she wasn't up on the trends as a kid when it came to her room décor, as while her posters included one of Avril Lavigne, she also had one of dogs displayed not far away.

"I wasn't cool," Lawrence joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jennifer Lawrence W Magazine

Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves Jennifer Lawrence for W Magazine

RELATED GALLERY: 28 Celebs Who Have Gotten Starstruck by Meeting Their Favorite Celebs

Elsewhere in her interview, Lawrence said one film that "always makes me cry" is Father of the Bride — but not during the scene some might assume.

"Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she's like, 'Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we're getting married,' " the mother of one revealed, adding, "But I'm so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything with children or animals."

Speaking about her new role in Causeway — as a military veteran recovering from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) she suffered when a vehicle was destroyed by a roadside bomb — Lawrence told W that she "spoke to a lot of ex-service members who suffered from TBIs and physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists to learn how to move and to make sure we were telling the story as accurately as possible."

Story continues

"The whole process came with a lot of gratitude and humbling," she explained of the research and preparation. "So much of acting is almost an exploitation of your own empathy."

Jennifer Lawrence W Magazine

Covers photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth and styled by Sara Moonves Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of W Magazine

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Comment on Female-Led Action Movies: "It Was My Blunder"

And Simpson, 42, is only the latest fellow celebrity Lawrence has admitted to being a big fan of. Another such example? Jonathan Goldsmith.

Goldsmith, otherwise known as the the Most Interesting Man in the World from the Dos Equis commercials, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that both Lawrence and her Don't Look Up costar Leonardo DiCaprio have approached him for selfies.

"Like everybody else in Hollywood, I was eating at Craig's and a waiter came up to me and said, 'Would you mind taking a picture with Miss Lawrence?' " explained the actor, 84.

"Well, this was not Gertrude Lawrence, it was Jennifer Lawrence. I went over to her table and she was very sweet. I met her friend and we took a couple pictures," Goldsmith added.