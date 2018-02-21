Jennifer Lawrence says controversy over that 'Red Sparrow' photocall is 'sexist and not feminism'

Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton at the Red Sparrow photocall on Tuesday in London

Jennifer Lawrence is really frustrated with the reaction to her wearing a dress.

The actress took part in a Red Sparrow photocall with her director Francis Lawrence and male co-stars and the resulting images launched a sexism debate on Twitter.

Seeing the social media reaction, and lengthy think-pieces, Jennifer shared a lengthy post on Facebook decrying those who think that wearing a designer dress on a cold day is somehow sexist.

Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice. This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!

Her co-star Joel Edgerton also defended the photocall to Yahoo Movies UK, saying that it was a “lose-lose situation.”

“Yesterday, on the balcony, seemed like a lose-lose situation because if Jennifer wore jeans and a coat I’m sure somebody else would have criticised her,” Joel said.

View photos Some people thought this photo was a sign of the continuing gender inequality in Hollywood More

“At some point it seemed like the weather was blamed because it was the optics, plus the weather, plus the four of us in our outfits; the sum total of all of it was like a f**king international incident!

“It seems like everywhere Jennifer goes she’s part of some international incident.”

It was only a few days ago that the actress was embroiled in another backlash after her quip at the BAFTAs was taken the wrong way by Joanna Lumley fans.

The struggle of being Jennifer Lawrence is real.

READ MORE

Joel Edgerton defends Jennifer Lawrence and Red Sparrow photocall

Jennifer Lawrence asked Joanna Lumley to ‘punch’ her after BAFTAs joke

Jennifer Lawrence responds to BAFTAs backlash



