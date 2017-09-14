Jennifer Lawrence reveals perils of breastfeeding a robot baby in 'mother!'

Like everything about mother!, Jennifer Lawrence‘s onscreen experience of new motherhood was both emotionally intense and completely bonkers. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Oscar winner talked about the bond she formed with the baby who appears in Darren Aronofsky‘s new thriller. That sounds pretty normal, until you learn that the baby in question was a breastfeeding robot. Watch the video above.

“It was powerful,” Lawrence told Yahoo. “I breastfed an animatronic baby, and it was a total robot — but it was breastfeeding, and moving!”

The experience was realistic enough that Lawrence started to get separation anxiety when Aronofsky yelled “cut” and the prop was taken away. “I’d be like, ‘Where is it going?'” she recalled. “And it was a robot! It was intense.

“I can see why women love their babies,” she added with a laugh.

Asked whether that experience affected her actual real-life attitude towards motherhood, Lawrence responded, “I feel like the older I get the almost less maternal I become. When I was 22, I was like, I can’t wait to be a mother! And now I’m 27 and I’m like, I can wait.”

The horror-thriller mother! opens in theaters Friday.


