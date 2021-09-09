Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney!

The "Don't Look Up" star, 31, and her art gallerist husband, 37, are expecting their first child together, Lawrence's representative Liz Mahoney confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday.

Mahoney said no other details will be provided at this time.

Lawrence and Mahoney tied the knot at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island in October 2019. He is a director of the Gladstone Gallery, an art gallery with locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Brussels. The couple began dating in the summer of 2018 and confirmed their engagement in February 2019.

The Oscar winner opened up about the relatively easy wedding planning on the "NAKED with Catt Sadler" podcast in June 2019.

“I’ve been in a good place. I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic," she said. “I saw a dress I liked. I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.' ”

Lawrence, who previously dated her "mother!" director Darren Aronofsky, told Sadler that before meeting Maroney, she wasn't in the marrying frame of mind.

"I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever," she joked. "Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet, you’re like: You can’t leave."

