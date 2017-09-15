Jennifer Lawrence Once Auditioned to Play Serena on ‘Gossip Girl,’ Creator Says

The TV world missed out.

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role of Serena van der Woodsen in the “Gossip Girl,” series co-creator Josh Schwartz says.

The mastermind behind both “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.” told Vulture: “We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned. This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.”

Schwartz said he can’t remember whether he watched the tape or not, and of course, the role of the preppy it girl went to Blake Lively. The show, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, also starred Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick.

According to Vulture, Lawrence would have been 16 at the time of the audition. Instead, when the show premiered in 2007, she appeared on the TV series “Cold Case,” as well as “Medium.”

Since then, she has starred in films like “X-Men” series, “Like Crazy,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “Passengers,” “The Hunger Games” series and of course, her film “mother!” which premiered on Friday.

A representative for Lawrence has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

