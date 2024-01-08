Jennifer Lawrence makes a joke during her Golden Globes category announcement
The 2024 awards season kicks off tonight with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Barry Keoghan and more celebrities arrive dressed to impress at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.
Join us for live coverage from CES Unveiled, the opening press event of CES 2024.
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
The Big Three U.S. automakers (Ford, GM and Stellantis) won't have big splashy displays and announcements as in past years. AI is a theme that is popping up everywhere and perhaps surprising to some, hydrogen fuel will also have a presence. One of note is Gbike, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator that is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets.
Panasonic is set to host its CES 2024 press conference. Here's how to watch it and what to expect.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
The Warriors veteran is back.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” are the top nominated films at Sunday's Golden Globes.