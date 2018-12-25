Jennifer Lawrence Makes Annual Christmastime Visit to Kentucky Children's Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence offered holiday joy to a children’s hospital in Kentucky.

The Dark Phoenix actress — who is from Louisville, Kentucky — took pictures with patients and staff at Norton Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve, WDRB reported. Lawrence, 28, dropped by a cancer unit and intensive care unit.

“A special thank you to Jennifer Lawrence for visiting Norton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer!” the hospital wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of Lawrence smiling with a group of adults.

The Louisville Marine Corps Toys for Tots program shared snapshots of Lawrence’s visit on Facebook. In one moving picture, according to the caption, Lawrence talked to a girl who had stayed in the hospital since July and would soon be released.

“The Louisville Toys for Tots program teamed up with Jennifer and her family to also hand out toys during this visit to the children on 7 West (Oncology) and to the children on the PICU at the 4th Floor,” the Facebook post said.

Lawrence previously made stops at the hospital during the holiday season in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Last year, the hospital noted on Instagram that the visit “has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas.”

In February 2016, Lawrence announced that she was donating $2 million to create the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

In August 2015, Lawrence took her penchant for giving back abroad by making a surprise appearance at Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal. She was in town to film X-Men: Apocalypse.

“A very special visitor stopped by our Canada hospital today,” Shriners wrote on Facebook at the time. “Everyone had a great time!”