    Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster to present Best Actress Oscar, replacing Casey Affleck (exclusive)

    Kristopher Tapley

    Breaking with tradition in the midst of an awards season that has come to colloquially become known as “the year of the woman,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has tapped four actresses to present this year’s lead acting awards at the 90th annual Oscars, Variety has learned.

    Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will announce the lead actress prize winner Sunday night, while Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present lead actor. Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) are considered the frontrunners to win.

    Traditionally, the previous year’s acting winners present the same categories for the opposite gender at the Oscars. But in January, it was revealed that last year’s lead actor winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”) had withdrawn as a presenter from this year’s ceremony, reportedly to avoid becoming a distraction due to two sexual harassment lawsuits he previously settled with the producer and cinematographer of his 2010 film “I’m Not Here.”

    The Academy did not respond to a request for comment.

    The move to enlist women for the lead acting presentations comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that took center stage this awards season, calling attention to sexual misbehavior, gender inequality and power dynamics, among other issues.

    On Thursday, it was announced that a moment has been carved out on the show for the Time’s Up organization, which launched a legal defense fund in January for those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace. Those efforts have already topped $21 million from 20,000 donors.

    Other Oscar presenters this year will include superhero stars Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), comedian Dave Chappelle, and “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill, as well as Daniela Vega (“A Fantastic Woman”), the first openly transgender actress to present.

    Here is a full list of presenters already announced by the Academy:

    Mahershala Ali

    Emily Blunt

    Chadwick Boseman

    Sandra Bullock

    Dave Chappelle

    Viola Davis

    Eugenio Derbez

    Laura Dern

    Ansel Elgort
    Jane Fonda
    Jodie Foster

    Gal Gadot

    Jennifer Garner

    Greta Gerwig

    Eiza González

    Tiffany Haddish

    Mark Hamill

    Armie Hammer

    Tom Holland

    Oscar Isaac

    Ashley Judd

    Nicole Kidman

    Matthew McConaughey

    Lin-Manuel Miranda
    Helen Mirren

    Rita Moreno

    Kumail Nanjiani

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Margot Robbie

    Gina Rodriguez

    Eve Marie Saint

    Emma Stone

    Wes Studi

    Kelly Marie Tran

    Christopher Walken

    Daniela Vega

    Zendaya

