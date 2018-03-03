Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster to present Best Actress Oscar, replacing Casey Affleck (exclusive)

Breaking with tradition in the midst of an awards season that has come to colloquially become known as “the year of the woman,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has tapped four actresses to present this year’s lead acting awards at the 90th annual Oscars, Variety has learned.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will announce the lead actress prize winner Sunday night, while Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present lead actor. Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) are considered the frontrunners to win.

Traditionally, the previous year’s acting winners present the same categories for the opposite gender at the Oscars. But in January, it was revealed that last year’s lead actor winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”) had withdrawn as a presenter from this year’s ceremony, reportedly to avoid becoming a distraction due to two sexual harassment lawsuits he previously settled with the producer and cinematographer of his 2010 film “I’m Not Here.”

The Academy did not respond to a request for comment.

The move to enlist women for the lead acting presentations comes in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that took center stage this awards season, calling attention to sexual misbehavior, gender inequality and power dynamics, among other issues.

On Thursday, it was announced that a moment has been carved out on the show for the Time’s Up organization, which launched a legal defense fund in January for those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace. Those efforts have already topped $21 million from 20,000 donors.

Other Oscar presenters this year will include superhero stars Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), comedian Dave Chappelle, and “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill, as well as Daniela Vega (“A Fantastic Woman”), the first openly transgender actress to present.

Here is a full list of presenters already announced by the Academy:

Mahershala Ali



Emily Blunt



Chadwick Boseman



Sandra Bullock



Dave Chappelle



Viola Davis



Eugenio Derbez



Laura Dern



Ansel Elgort

Jane Fonda

Jodie Foster



Gal Gadot



Jennifer Garner



Greta Gerwig



Eiza González



Tiffany Haddish



Mark Hamill



Armie Hammer



Tom Holland



Oscar Isaac



Ashley Judd



Nicole Kidman



Matthew McConaughey



Lin-Manuel Miranda

Helen Mirren



Rita Moreno



Kumail Nanjiani



Lupita Nyong’o



Margot Robbie



Gina Rodriguez



Eve Marie Saint



Emma Stone



Wes Studi



Kelly Marie Tran



Christopher Walken



Daniela Vega



Zendaya

