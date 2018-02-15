Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal at Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding

Jennifer Lawrence can be seen dancing with a drink in her hand in new photos from Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer.

The comedian shared a string of photos from the sunny ceremony, including of celebrity guests Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal and Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer.

In the latest gallery of photos, Lawrence is dressed in a pink dress and dark shoes, hitting the dancefloor while holding a drink.

Another shot shows Schumer and Lawrence embracing talk show host Chelsea Handler.

Other snaps show Schumer and her family performing karaoke, including her father, who is in a wheelchair.

Another set shows a panoramic view of the beach ceremony, and a dog in a veil.

Schumer confirmed the wedding with a first gallery in which the happy couple are joined by a pair of puppies at the ceremony, while Lawrence is seen planting a kiss on Schumer’s head in another.

Fischer, a chef, was first linked to Schumer in November 2017.

In another Instagram post, Schumer told fans “I’m not pregnant”, adding: “And no gifts but thank you for asking.”

She also asked fans to consider donating to Everytown For Gun Safety – a non-profit organisation which advocates gun control – in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

In 2015 two women, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, were killed as they watched Schumer’s rom-com Trainwreck when a gunman stormed the cinema in Louisiana.

Schumer wrote: “Thought of Mayce [sic] and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”