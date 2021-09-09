Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, expecting 1st child with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant.

The 31-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, her spokesperson confirmed to People on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a paparazzo captured photos of Lawrence walking around NYC in floral overalls that hugged her pregnancy belly, setting off the rumor mill.

Lawrence and the art gallery director, 37, were married in a star-studded ceremony in Newport, R.I., in October 2019 after first being linked in June 2018.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen out for a walk with husband Cooke Maroney in NYC on May 24, 2021. (Photo: MEGA/GC Images)

Prior to her wedding, Lawrence called Maroney "the greatest human being I've ever met," on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast. “He really is, and he gets better.”

Asked why she chose to marry him, she said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

The Oscar winner, who will next be seen in Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, said when they met, “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend."