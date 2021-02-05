Jennifer Lawrence Injured on the Set of Her Upcoming Movie with Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence suffered an injury on the set of her Netflix film Don't Look Up on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

A rep for the actress could not be reached for comment.

The Oscar-winning actress was injured when an explosion was created for a stunt where glass was expected to shatter in the film, according to Page Six. The glass reportedly injured Lawrence's eye.

The film, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, sees the two play two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

The two actors have frequently been spotted on the Boston set where filming has taken place.

Lawrence was confirmed to star in the movie in February, while DiCaprio's casting was revealed in October.

The Netflix movie is also set to star Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan and Tomer Sisley.

"The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic," the company tweeted.

McKay, 52, previously directed Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The writer/director is also behind more dramatic fare including 2018's Vice and 2015's The Big Short, for which he won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2016.