Jennifer Lawrence would happily do another 'Hunger Games' movie: 'Oh my God, totally'

Photo by: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t done with Katniss Everdeen: The 32 year old just revealed that she is open to playing the iconic District 12 warrior from the Hunger Games franchise once again.

On Friday, Variety asked the No Hard Feelings star if she would ever reprise the iconic film role.

“Oh, my God, totally!” Lawrence said. “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent. My producing partner just clutched her heart."

The Hunger Games opened in theaters 11 years ago, on March 23, 2012. The film helped launch Lawrence’s career as well as co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The franchise continued with new Hunger Games movies until 2015.

In 2022, Lawrence sat down for Variety's Actors on Actors series with actress Viola Davis, where she spoke about the franchise. Davis is one of the stars of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, an upcoming prequel, which will hit theaters Nov. 17, 2023. The film also stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Hunter Schafer.

"In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility,” Lawrence explained to Davis. “Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children.”

“Nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead,” she continued. “And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.”

But the X-Men alum also explained that the fan-loved franchise’s success really affected her acting mentality.

"I couldn't really be an observer of life because everybody was observing me," she noted. "I could feel my craft suffering. And I didn't know how to fix it. I was scrambling, trying to fix it by saying yes to this movie and then trying to counteract it with that movie. And not realizing that what I had to do was no movies until something spoke to me."

Story continues

In 2022, the Oscar winner shared her thoughts on the upcoming prequel with the New York Times.

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!’ ” Lawrence said.

Now, the movie makes her feel "old as mold," she joked.