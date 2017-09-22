Jennifer Lawrence Gives 'mother!' Haters the Middle Finger at Screening

Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky attend an official Academy screening of mother! on Sept. 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Well, that’s one way to greet a crowd.

Jennifer Lawrence and her director-turned-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky attended an Academy screening in New York of their new film mother! on Thursday. And while the film recently got slapped with a rare F rating from audience polling service CinemaScore, the couple proved they aren’t afraid to clap back at the haters.

During the Q&A portion of the night at the Museum of Modern Art, Lawrence gave critics of the divisive film the middle finger onstage as Aronofsky laughed alongside her.

The actress stunned in a black maxi dress with a floral pattern, while Aronofsky kept his look simple in a green button down and black pants.

mother! stars Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a newlywed couple living in the middle of nowhere. Their marital bliss is interrupted when two unexpected guests — a man (Ed Harris) and his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) — arrive at their doorstep.

CinemaScore grades films based on reactions from moviegoers at the start of the opening weekend.

“We knew it was going to be polarizing,” Lawrence told reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival. “So it’s just hilarious to see, you know, the people who love it, love it and they think it’s amazing and they get it. And then the people who don’t like it, absolutely despise it.”

“There’s no in between,” she added.

mother! is in theaters now.



