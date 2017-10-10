Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and more speak out against Harvey Weinstein's 'indefensible' actions

Hollywood A-listers are breaking their silence in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

After Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, and other actresses released statements, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney are also speaking out.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence told ET in a statement. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”

The 27-year-old actress -- who won an Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company -- went on to express her support for those accusing Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, saying, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

Clooney also slammed Weinstein in an interview with The Daily Beast, saying, “It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with. Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible.”

MORE: Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain & Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

The 56-year-old actor went on to explain his professional involvement with Weinstein, noting, “I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever.”

In addition to Lawrence and Clooney, other stars took to social media to express their disapproval of the 65-year-old Hollywood heavyweight.

Mr. Robot star Christian Slater tweeted a lengthy statement, writing: “Women who come forward to speak out against abusers do so at great cost and risk to themselves and it’s hard to believe that they are met with shaming statements, disbelief, and blame…No woman should fear for her safety in the workplace. No man should feel immune from the consequences of his actions.”

Here’s what other celebrities said on social media:

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

There is no incentive for women in Hollywood to come forward to tell lies of a powerful producer sexually harassing them. I believe them.

— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 10, 2017

Why is it helpful men speak up? Bc that's what this personality fears most: the disintegration of the tacit male support for this behavior.

— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 10, 2017

We must believe women who, often at great risk, expose harassment. Those who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein have shown real courage.

— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 10, 2017

1. Let's be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It's appalling.

— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 10, 2017

I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017

Last week, Weinstein released a statement following the New York Times expose -- -- which points out the multiple sexual harassment accusations against him -- saying he came of age in the “60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” the statement continued.

Weinstein’s attorney, Charles Harder, then issued a separate statement calling the Times story “saturated with false and defamatory statements," and threatened to sue the paper.

Here's more on the allegations that led to Weinstein's recent termination from the company he co-founded.

Related Articles