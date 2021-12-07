Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet ‘most annoying day in my life’

On Monday, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film Don’t Look Up. This marks Lawrence’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations of two of the film’s other actors.

Stephen Colbert asked Lawrence about a scene she filmed with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet. It scene took place in a car apparently Lawrence did not enjoy her coworkers that day.

“It was the most annoying day in my life,” Lawrence recalled. “They drove me crazy that day.”

The film marked Lawrence’s return to acting since she announced she was taking a break in 2018. During that time she married Cooke Maroney, with whom she is now expecting her first child.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview , Lawrence explained why she took a break from being an actor, saying, “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me.” It turned out that when she returned, she found two other actors to make her sick.

“I don't know what it was,” Lawrence told Colbert. “Timothée was just excited to be out of the house. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah’”

While Lawrence didn’t elaborate any further on why the two actors annoyed her, she did reiterate being miserable.

“I just remember being in absolute misery that day,” Lawrence said. “It was hell.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

