Jennifer Lawrence blames Emma Stone after missing Golden Globes party

Jennifer Lawrence has explained her absence from the Golden Globes party circuit by sharing a video of herself with only half her make-up done.

The actress revealed she was planning to attend some of the bashes following the ceremony, but sent her hair and make-up team home halfway through the grooming process because her friend Emma Stone decided she would rather spend time together at Lawrence’s house.

In a video posted on Facebook and filmed by her friend Stone, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Battle Of The Sexes, Lawrence can be seen in profile before turning to reveal she only has make-up on one eye.

Off camera, Stone can be heard asking: “What happened tonight?”

Lawrence replies: “Well you told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I got us tickets to some after parties, I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go and you just wanted to come over to my house.

“So I sent my hair and make-up team home and now this is what I look like.”

Stone walked the red carpet at the ceremony with tennis champion Billie Jean King, who she plays in Battle Of The Sexes.

She was defeated in her category by Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan.