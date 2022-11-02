Jennifer Lawerence says that she used to get stoned after 'Hunger Games' premieres: 'I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!'

73
Ethan Alter
·Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of Causeway during the 2022 BFI London Film Festival 2022. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence clearly isn't a midnight toker. Last year, the Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook star raised eyebrows when she revealed that she got high for real while playing a Mary Jane fan in Adam McKay's end-of-days comedy, Don't Look Up. In a new interview with The New York Times, Lawerence said that she was under the influence as far back as the first Hunger Games blockbuster.

"The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," Lawrence revealed, referring to her co-stars in that franchise, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. As she explained, that was the trio's way of coping with the intense public spotlight that followed them during the making of that four-film franchise, and which shone especially brightly at the crowd-packed premieres.

But Lawrence insisted that she's not falling back on old habits after walking the red carpets for her latest film Causeway, which debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+ following its Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September. "My mother-in-law's going to love this," she joked. "I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" (Lawrence had her first child with husband, Cooke Maroney, in February.)

Lawrence in her latest role in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway. (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)
Lawrence in her latest role in the Apple TV+ drama, Causeway. (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

Speaking with The New York Times, Lawrence says that Causeway marks the beginning of her career second act — an act where she's more firmly in control over her choices. "I had let myself be hijacked," she observed about her post-Hunger Games run of movies that included divisive films like Dark Phoenix and Red Sparrow.

"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here and I'm here because you're here,'" she said of how her Hunger Games fans reacted to those movies. "'Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'"

One film in particular stands out as a mistake when Lawrence glances in her rearview: the 2016 sci-fi drama Passengers, which paired her with newly ascendent Marvel Studios star Chris Pratt. Although their combined star power pushed the movie to a $300 million worldwide gross, critics and audiences alike panned Passengers for its creepy storyline and controversial ending.

Lawrence and Chris Pratt in Passengers. (Photo: Jaimie Trueblood/&#xa9;Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Lawrence and Chris Pratt in Passengers. (Photo: Jaimie Trueblood/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Reflecting on the film now, Lawrence revealed that a famous friend tried warning her away from making it. "Adele told me not to do it! She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her." Making movies like Passengers inevitably took its toll. "I felt like more of a celebrity than an actor," she admitted. "Cut off from my creativity, my imagination."

Fortunately, producing and starring in Causeway reignited that creative fire and — along with her new family — has helped her distance herself from her Hunger Games alter ego. "Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess," she said about her choice to change her legal name to Jennifer Maroney. "I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence, but that got taken from me when I was 21 and I never got it back....That name already belongs to them."

Meanwhile, the future of The Hunger Games belongs to West Side Story star, Rachel Zegler, who is starring in the upcoming prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, due in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. "That makes me feel old as mold," Lawerence said. "I remember being 21 and thinking, 'My God, one day they'll redo and remake them. But I'll be so old by then! I'll be dead!'"

Causeway premieres Friday, Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 men plead guilty to conspiring to sexually assault sedated wives

    Four men pleaded guilty on Monday in a Singapore court to conspiring with other men to drug their wives with sedatives before raping them afterward to fulfill their wife-sharing fantasies. The court has placed the case under a break and will be resumed at a later date for the men’s sentencing arguments.

  • Matthew Perry slammed his head 'as hard as humanly possible' into a wall during detox hell: 'Blood everywhere'

    After nearly dying and spending five months in the hospital, Perry was released but still addicted. After he was caught trying to buy pills from his dealer, he was sent to rehab. Still needing a colostomy bag and missing his two front teeth, he began to detox.

  • Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial

    Stewart Rhodes wrote a message intended for Trump with a warning about a Biden presidency: "You and your children will die in prison."

  • Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help

    Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance. The vessels operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), SOS Mediterranee and SOS Humanity have been at sea for more than a week. In emailed comments to Reuters, SOS Humanity said it has 179 people onboard its Humanity 1 vessel, located off the eastern coast of Sicily.

  • Liz Cheney Praises Pelosi, Claims GOP House Majority Would Not Be ‘Good For the Country’

    Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) commended Speaker Nancy Pelosi for being a “tremendous leader” during a Tuesday interview.

  • 21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

    The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. The coffins, then the remains, will be examined to see if they match reports from 1921 that the victims were males buried in plain caskets.

  • Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for 10 months

    A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn't deter him, Stanford spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement. Since then, campus police officers have obtained multiple stay-away letters, a prerequisite to citing someone for trespass on campus, but they weren't able to locate the man until last Thursday, when they gave him a stay-away letter and removed him from campus, Mostofi said.

  • Bodycam Shows Moment Cops Found Hope Solo Passed Out in Walmart Parking Lot

    Winston-Salem Police Department/Handout via ReutersBodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat. The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022.Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Offic

  • Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all

    Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.

  • Donald Trump's Ex Confirms He Said Her Intelligence Came from ‘Her White Side’

    Donald Trump’s ex-girlfriend, former supermodel Kara Young, revealed new details about her relationship with the former president during an interview with Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville on Monday. Mostly, she confirmed Trump’s casual racism—a walk-back from a rare, previous interview she gave about Trump in 2017.