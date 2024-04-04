Jennifer Hudson on Singing With Cher at the iHeartRadio Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards were a big night for Jennifer Hudson: she not only performed a cover of “If I Could Turn Back Time” to mark Cher receiving the 2024 Icon Award, but she also performed a duet of “Believe” with the icon herself.

Below, WWD chats with Hudson following the big night on what it was like singing with Cher and the inspiration behind her look, a Taller Marmo dress styled by Maeve Reilly.

WWD: What was it like performing in front of Cher?

Jennifer Hudson: Well, of course, there’s a lot to carry when performing one of the biggest hits of all time with the artist who made it a hit! But more than anything, it was an incredible honor. I was out there living my dream on that stage and we had so much fun together. Cher is even more gracious, kind and talented than you could ever imagine. She is truly iconic and it is a night I won’t ever forget.

WWD: What does she mean to you?

J.H.: Cher represents true artistry. This is a woman whose career spans seven decades and she has created chart-topping hits in every decade! The longevity of her success represents the type of artistic evolution and impact that is nothing less than inspiring.

WWD: What is your favorite Cher song?

J.H.: I think it may have to be “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

WWD: How did you prepare for the performance?

J.H.: I’m a Cher superfan but I dug even deeper into her catalog and archives of her performances, fashion and footage from throughout the years. We worked with musical director Paul Mirkovich on the arrangement and rehearsed the night before together at the Dolby. I was there to deliver what Cher wanted and honor her in every way I knew how so that was really my focus leading up to the show.

WWD: What was your favorite part about your outfit?

J.H.: I worked with my stylist Maeve Reilly to create a custom look inspired by some of my personal favorite Cher looks from over the years. I loved the sexiness of the catsuit with the sheer fabric and crystal embellishment paired with the structured leather trench and how the two pieces contrasted to create a look rooted in rock and roll. It was all about paying homage to the Queen. And you know I love a good boot!

Jennifer Hudson in Taller Marmo at the iHeartRadio Awards 2024.

Jennifer Hudson in Taller Marmo.

Jennifer Hudson at the iHeartRadio Awards in L.A. Roxx.

Jennifer Hudson performs with Cher at the iHeartRadio Awards 2024.

A sketch of Jennifer Hudson’s onstage look from L.A. Roxx.

