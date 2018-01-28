Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin in new biopic

From Digital Spy

The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson is set to play legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin in a new biopic about her life.

The news comes out of American record producer Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala (via Deadline), where Hudson performed a medley of Franklin's songs to round off the night, including the iconic 'Respect', before the announcement was made.

According to the publication, Hudson was handpicked for the role by none other than the Queen of Soul herself.

A biopic about Aretha Franklin's life and career has been in the works for a few years now, with Aretha previously saying that she wanted Halle Berry to play her in the project.

Hudson, who rose to fame after making the final of American Idol in 2004, isn't coming to the role as a newbie, though – she has experience of filming Hollywood musicals.

In 2006, she starred alongside celebs like Beyoncé and Eddie Murphy in Dreamgirls, the adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Motown group The Supremes.

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White, as well as a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

The new biopic will be produced by Straight Outta Compton's Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr., who worked with Hudson previously on Dreamgirls. It'll follow Franklin's career, which has spanned more than 50 years.

The project will be distributed by MGM. No release date has been announced yet, but to get you all excited about J-Hud taking on the role, why not take a listen to one of the catchiest songs ever released?

