Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, marries Nayel Nassar over star-studded wedding weekend

Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar with her parents Bill and Melinda Gates in attendence. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)

Jennifer Gates just said "I do."

On Friday, October 15, the 25-year-old eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates walked down the aisle to officially marry her longtime love Nayel Nassar, 30. The couple exchanged vows in a small Muslim wedding ceremony on the Gates' estate in North Salem, New York, per The Daily Mail.

The initial private ceremony was held ahead of their Saturday wedding and reception at the same location, which boasts more than 300 invitees on the guest list. Coldplay and singer Harry Hudson were hired to perform at the ceremony.

Jennifer, who is an equestrian and is currently studying medicine in New York City, wore a long-sleeved lace dress custom designed by Vera Wang for her Saturday nuptials. She reportedly asked both Bill and Melinda — who announced their divorce earlier this year after more than 27 years of marriage — to walk her down the aisle.

Last month, Jennifer shared photos from her bridal shower, hosted by Melinda, on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Thank you for this incredibly special celebration, @melindafrenchgates. So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. [Cheers] to this new chapter!"

Jennifer began dating Nassar — a businessman who, like herself, is an accomplished equestrian and fellow Stanford University graduate — in 2017. She announced their engagement in January 2020, which occurred while the two were on a ski trip.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she captioned the Instagram post about the big moment. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

In his own Instagram post, Nassar gushed, "SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!"