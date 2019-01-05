Jennifer Garner Wishes Bradley Cooper a Happy Birthday: 'I Taught Him Everything He Knows'

If Bradley Cooper makes it to the podium at Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globes, he might want to thank Jennifer Garner.

After all, the actress — who costarred with Cooper on the ABC spy series Alias in the 2000s — “taught him everything he knows,” or so she joked via Instagram on Saturday while sharing a throwback photo.

Laughing and heart emojis followed Garner’s message, which came attached to birthday wishes for Cooper, who turned 44 on Saturday.

She then said she was pulling for Cooper at the Globes, where he is nominated for both best director and best actor in a drama for A Star Is Born.

“Happy Birthday, Bradley,” Garner, 46, wrote. “Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you.”

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner in Alias

Garner and Cooper spent five seasons playing best friends on Alias, which wrapped in 2006. They also both appeared in the 2010 film Valentine’s Day.

They’ve maintained their friendship since, with Garner even honoring him in November at the 32nd annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills.

During her speech, Garner teased Cooper for his bleached blond hairstyle on Alias — which she called “repellent to American women,” according to video from the event.

She also recalled how quickly the two became friends, noting how she was one of the first people he met in Hollywood. “I took him home and made him dinner,” she said, Entertainment Tonight reported. “I’m still making him dinner.”

Teasing aside, Garner was incredibly proud of Cooper’s accomplishments. “Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start,” she said, per online video. “It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner

Though Garner doesn’t appear in A Star Is Born, former Alias stars Greg Grunberg and Ron Rifkin all have roles.

The film is also nominated for three other awards at the 2019 Golden Globes: best motion picture, drama; best original song (for “Shallow”); and best actress in a drama, for Cooper’s costar Lady Gaga.

Sunday’s awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg co-host.