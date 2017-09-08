Jennifer Garner Travels to Houston to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

The 45-year-old actress is working with Save the Children to give out donations to those affected by the floodwaters.

Jennifer Garner has returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas.



The 45-year-old actress is in town in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, helping out families that were affected by the floodwaters.

MORE: Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Larry Fitzgerald & More NFL Pros Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, visited Hilliard Elementary on Friday, where she helped give out donations of baby supplies to families with young children.



The Houston Independent School District posted a video of Garner helping out to their Facebook page. At one point, she adorably picked up a toddler and gave her a cozy blanket so that she can sleep peacefully.



Watch below:

We are with Save the Children and actress Jennifer Garner at Hilliard Elementary, where families affected by Hurricane Harvey are getting donations of baby supplies. Oh, and one very cute baby who got to enjoy storytime. Posted by Houston Independent School District on Friday, September 8, 2017

Ahead of her travels, Garner took to Instagram earlier this week to encourage her followers to donate to Save the Children's Hurricane Harvey relief fund.



"The devastation in #Texas continues to grow and my friends @savethechildren are hard at work helping keep kids affected by #hurricaneharvey safe," she explained. "You can help us reach families in need by texting HURRICANE to 20222 to donate $25 to the efforts. Thank you for the support!"

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click HERE and press play on the video below to see what other A-listers are doing to support their friends, family and fans in Texas.

RELATED: Beyonce, George Clooney and Julia Roberts Among Stars to Participate in Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Related Articles