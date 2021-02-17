Jennifer Garner to Star in Body Switch Comedy ‘Family Leave’ at Netflix

Jennifer Garner will star in a comedy for Netflix called “Family Leave” in which she and her entire family have swapped bodies with another family on the other side of the world.

“Family Leave” is based on a book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal called “Bedtime For Mommy.” Krouse Rosenthal also wrote the book “Yes Day,” which Netflix has also made into an upcoming film that also stars Garner.

In “Family Leave,” when the Brenners wake up to a full family body switch, they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world. They must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch, all while hilariously navigating daily life in a different body before it is too late.

Victoria Strouse will write the screenplay. No director is attached.

Garner will also produce “Family Leave,” as will Nicole King for Linden Entertainment and Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions. Jason Brian Rosenthal is executive producing.

Garner’s “Yes Day” will debut on Netflix on March 12. She’s also set to star in “The Adam Project” from director Shawn Levy that co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

