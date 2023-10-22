Jennifer Garner says Reese Witherspoon helped her through a 'very hard moment' with dance

The only force stronger than dance cardio is the power of friendship.

Jennifer Garner said as much while reflecting on her relationship with Reese Witherspoon during Hello Sunshine's Shine Away Event in Los Angeles, according to PEOPLE. During the Saturday panel discussion, which also featured Mindy Kaling, Garner credited the Morning Show actress with standing by her side when she needed her the most.

"I think back to being pregnant," Garner said. "This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me. I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio."

Monica Schipper/Getty Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon

While Garner avoided details about the difficult moment in question, she didn't shy away from how dance doubled as a coping mechanism and bonding experience for her and Witherspoon.

"I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot," Garner recalled. "But she kept going! It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we're going to work out again at two. She was like, 'I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there.'"

The event was hosted by Hello Sunshine, the media company co-founded by Witherspoon, that recently produced the Garner-led AppleTV+ miniseries, The Last Thing He Told Me. While the actresses didn't name the series, likely avoiding promotion due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Garner took time to shout out Witherspoon for providing a safe space for her and other actresses to speak their minds about the industry, without fear of being silenced.

Outside of the production company, which prioritizes women-led stories, Garner cited meetings that happened in Witherspoon's home. She said they were her first time being in a room with so many actresses outside of "passing each other in an award show in big dresses."

Witherspoon later reflected positively on the panel, sharing a photo of Garner, Kaling and herself on Instagram stories. "Loved loved loved talking with these two in our panel about the power of connection," she wrote.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: