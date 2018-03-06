Jennifer Garner reveals what she was thinking in viral Oscars moment

During Sunday night’s Oscars, Jennifer Garner appeared to have come to either a momentous conclusion or an approaching existential crisis.

As the camera landed on her in the audience while happily applauding away, she slowly stops clapping and looks as if perhaps she’s just worked everything out.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018





The video went viral, of course, with many weighing in on what must have been going through her mind at the time.

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018





Wait, Bruce Wayne IS Batman — Canadaguy (@JamesTPorter) March 5, 2018





“Soylent Green is PEOPLE!” — Tig Woodbine (@hornybastard985) March 5, 2018





Jennifer Garner is every mom who has a night out with the girls for the first time in MONTHS then remembers the 3rd grader needs 100 cupcakes for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8wBrf0DbDq — Proud Citizen of Wakanda and Dora Milaje wannabe (@thedivuh) March 5, 2018





Pleasingly, Jennifer has now weighed in herself, offering three options.

Taking to Instagram Story, she narrated over the meme: “Congrats to The Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?”

“Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?” came another (she advertises Capital One credit cards in the US).

And finally: “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Way to handle one’s own meme there, Jennifer. Respect is due.

