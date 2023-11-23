Jennifer Garner Reveals 1st Thing Her Kids Would Do If They Switched Places With Her

Jennifer Garner and Emma Myers are switching places in their upcoming Netflix film "Family Switch." The two chatted with Access Hollywood about their upcoming project and Jennifer revealed the first thing her three kids would do if they switched places with her. "They would open my phone and read everything, obviously," she told Access. The 51-year-old also revealed the special tributes the film gives to "13 Going on 30." Plus, Jennifer talked about what Christmas looks like in the Garner household. "Family Switch" starts streaming on Netflix Nov. 30.

