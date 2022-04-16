Jennifer Garner was surprised with icon Donny Osmond in honor of her birthday. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner just got the surprise of her life: a meeting with her childhood icon, Donny Osmond.

The Yes Day actress turns 50 on April 17, but that didn’t stop her friends from gifting her a visit from Osmond a day early. In a video posted yesterday on her Instagram, Garner looks delighted while watching a special musical message the Donny & Marie star recorded just for her…until the real Osmond shows up behind her with a cake to truly knock her off her feet.

Garner captioned the post, “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off. He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny.”

The Alias alum already has more people she wants to meet on her list — she concluded her post with the hopes of meeting Osmond's sister Marie, who he famously worked with on their variety show, and his longtime spouse, Debbie Osmond.

The 13 Going on 30 star (who also received a cake from Osmond with the words “13 Going on 50”) also received plenty of birthday wishes in the comments section of the post. Many of her famous peers, however, were understandably focused on the former teen idol showing up to Garner’s birthday lunch.

Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham gushed, “I don’t believe it!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is everything!!!!!” Dexter actress Julie Benz added, “I’m dead ... Living vicariously through you!!!!!!” Snowboarder Amy Purdy shared, “Omg I love this!!! Happy Birthday!!! @donnyosmond gave me my first 10 on DWTS!! I love him & you! What a fun surprise!”

Garner is having a great birthday thus far. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself lounging on a boat on Instagram, along with some “wisdom” ahead of her big milestone.

“Wisdom from Mom — happiness is your own responsibility,” she wrote. “The life you're living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life. Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment.”