Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reunite on Set of Their New Film: 'Reconnecting with an Old Pal'

Katie Campione
·2 min read
Mark Ruffalo/instagram Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have reunited at last!

On Tuesday, the former 13 Going on 30 costars shared a selfie from the set of their new film, The Adam Project, which is currently filming in Vancouver.

"Reconnecting with an old pal," Ruffalo, 53, captioned a shot with Garner on his Instagram. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Garner, 48, also posted the same picture from her account, writing, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

RELATED: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reunite to Play Ryan Reynolds' Parents in New Time Travel Movie

The pair are set to play parents to Ryan Reynolds in their new movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Adam Project finds Reynolds playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and find his dad — a brilliant physicist played by Ruffalo — in order to save the future.

Garner will play Reynolds' mom and Catherine Keener is set to play the villain who stole technology from Ruffalo's character.

The Adam Project marks the first time Garner and Ruffalo have reunited on-screen since their fan-favorite 2004 film.

Barry Wetcher/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of 13 Going on 30: 'Missing That Time'

In April, Ruffalo commemorated 13 Going on 30's 16th anniversary by reflecting on how simpler things were back in the early aughts — and in 1987 — on his Twitter.

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!" he wrote alongside a still from the beloved romantic comedy.

"Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage?" he mused about the iconic candy featured in the film. "Missing that time 🍬."

A year earlier, Garner had shared a sweet tribute for the movie's 15th anniversary.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2020Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 pic.twitter.com/FnvwKDN8BF

RELATED: Actress Who Played Teen Version of Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 Recreates Film Scene

"Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut," she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a clip of her character, Jenna Rink, dancing with several young girls.

"The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world," the actress continued. "I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes."

