Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Appearance With Kids At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Jennifer Garner was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. (Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner is a star now ... officially.

The Golden Globe-winning actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday ahead of the release of her new action film “Peppermint,” which hits theaters in September.

Garner made the occasion a family affair, bringing her three children: Sam, 6; Seraphina, 9; and Violet, 12. Her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, was not at the ceremony.

The “Alias” actress’ parents, William and Patricia, were there. Her two sisters, Susannah and Melissa, who bear a strong resemblance to the star, and their families also made the trip to Los Angeles.

Garner poses with children Violet, Samuel and Seraphina during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Members of the Garner family were all dressed in matching blue and white tones with the actress taking a page out of Meghan Markle’s book and sporting the same navy dress the Duchess of Sussex wore ahead of the royal wedding.

“For my children, when you walk over this star, I want you to remember first of all that I love you and that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else,” Garner told her kids from the podium.

“You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement,” she continued, before joking, “Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard.”

After supporting a California law meant to protect children from the paparazzi in 2013 alongside actresses including Kristen Bell and Halle Berry, Garner has been on a mission to ensure the privacy of her kids.

She won’t, for example, post photos of them on her ever-so-popular Instagram account ― save for a blurry shot of herself and elder daughter on a recent kayak trip gone incredibly wrong.

Garner and family at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

Also on hand were a trio of Garner’s former co-stars, Judy Greer, Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston, who respectively starred with the actress in the films “13 Going on 30, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” and “Wakefield.”

Each shared delightful anecdotes about their time on set with the star ― Cranston even touched on their “intimacy sessions” ahead of filming a sex scene ― but it was Greer who packed the most emotional punch.

Garner and Judy Greer at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Steve Granitz via Getty Images)